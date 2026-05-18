Amazon's Subscribe & Save Duped Consumers, Suit Says

By Rachel Riley ( May 18, 2026, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Two Pennsylvania consumers targeted Amazon's Subscribe & Save feature in a proposed class action filed in Seattle federal court Monday, claiming the e-commerce giant tricks shoppers into registering by pricing eligible items lower than other sellers, then jacks up those prices once customers are committed to automatic future purchases....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.