Judge Severs FedEx Wage Suits Affecting 14K Drivers

By Benjamin Morse ( May 18, 2026, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Monday severed three wage suits against FedEx affecting more than 14,000 delivery drivers, saying their claims were improperly joined and represented an attempt to sidestep failed collective and class action efforts....
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