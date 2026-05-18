Minn. Charges ICE Agent For Shooting, False Report

By Brandon Lowrey ( May 18, 2026, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Minnesota prosecutors Monday lodged assault charges against a federal immigration agent, accusing him of shooting a Venezuelan man who was fleeing and later lying that the man he shot had attacked him, marking at least the third federal agent charged by state officials with using excessive force during recent immigration crackdowns....
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