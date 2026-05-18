Real Estate Broker Gets 55 Months In $2.25M Investor Fraud

By Gina Kim ( May 18, 2026, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A former real estate professional was sentenced to 55 months in prison by a Washington federal judge on Friday, after being convicted for conning $2 million from investors that would purportedly go toward purchasing and renovating properties, but was actually used to buy, among other things, a customized Tesla and a diamond ring....
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