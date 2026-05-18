Nikola Founder Accused Of Dodging $2.5M Settlement Share

By Lauren Berg ( May 18, 2026, 11:38 PM EDT) -- Nikola Corp. founder Trevor Milton "has not paid a dime" of his $2.5 million share of an eight-figure settlement resolving shareholder litigation over a fraud-shadowed special purpose acquisition company merger, the bankrupt electric vehicle company's trustee claims, asking the Delaware Chancery Court to hold the billionaire in contempt....
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