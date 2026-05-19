Ride-Hail App Bolt Can't Get £190M VAT Break, HMRC Argues

By Josh White ( May 19, 2026, 5:41 PM BST) -- Ride-hailing company Bolt shouldn't be able to claim a £190 million ($254.3 million) value-added tax exemption for travel agents and tour operators because its drivers provide transportation and don't lead tours or book vacations, the U.K.'s tax authority argued before a London court on Tuesday....
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