Reel Justice: 'Tuner' And Modern Juror Sympathy
By Veronica Finkelstein ( June 15, 2026, 1:23 PM EDT) -- This article is part of a monthly column analyzing what modern movies can teach attorneys about the practice of criminal law. This installment uses the film "Tuner" to explore how narratives of sympathy shape perceptions of culpability, and why jurors may reinterpret wrongdoing through story and emotion rather than strictly through evidence and doctrine....
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