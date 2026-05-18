Aspiring Ga. Justices Flagged For Possible Ethics Violations

By Kelcey Caulder and Emily Johnson ( May 18, 2026, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A pair of plaintiffs attorneys running to unseat Republican-appointed justices on the Georgia Supreme Court in Tuesday's election may have violated state ethics rules, an oversight commission said Sunday in public statements after securing an Eleventh Circuit ruling....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.