Investors Seek To Halt $16B Argentina Award Amid US Appeal
By Sophia Dourou ( May 19, 2026, 4:56 PM BST) -- A group of minority shareholders of a nationalized oil company urged a court on Tuesday to stay English proceedings that seek to enforce a now-overturned $16 billion judgment in New York against Argentina while a U.S. appeal is underway....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.