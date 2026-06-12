Drinks Co. Says $1.1M Wine IP Battle Judgment Won By Fraud
By William Janes ( June 12, 2026, 4:30 PM BST) -- A U.K. drinks business has accused an American beverage brand creator of obtaining a $1.1 million U.S. court judgment by fraud in a dispute over the British company's purchase of a wine brand....
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