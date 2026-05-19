Momcozy Hit With Class Action Over Defective Bottle Sterilizer

By Emily Field ( May 19, 2026, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Two mothers have hit baby product company Root Technology Ltd. with a proposed class action in New York federal court alleging that the Momcozy brand countertop washer for bottles is defective since the necessary high sterilization temperatures cause plastic parts to break off, creating a choking hazard for infants....
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