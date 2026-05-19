Non-Clients Say Katten Attys' 'Double-Cross' Bars Immunity
By Lynn LaRowe ( May 19, 2026, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Two onetime Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP attorneys accused of violating a joint defense agreement in a federal criminal healthcare fraud investigation should not be able to avail themselves of a Texas attorney immunity doctrine, according to two co-defendants who allege they were offered as "sacrificial lambs" in a "double-cross that would make good fiction."...
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