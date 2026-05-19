Aspiring Georgia Justices Take Ethics Case To High Court
By Kelcey Caulder ( May 19, 2026, 10:27 AM EDT) -- A pair of plaintiffs attorneys running to unseat Republican-appointed justices on the Georgia Supreme Court asked the U.S. Supreme Court to vacate an Eleventh Circuit ruling that allowed Georgia's judicial watchdog to issue public statements about ethics violations they are accused of committing....
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