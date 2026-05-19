Luxury Seattle Store Says State Farm Owes For Protest Theft

By Danielle Ferguson ( May 19, 2026, 2:25 PM EDT) -- The owner of a luxury fashion design firm in Seattle told a federal court that its insurer owed coverage for burglaries that occurred amid protests after the 2020 murder of George Floyd, saying the insurer acted in bad faith by denying coverage without providing a reasonable explanation....
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