Fed. Circ. Restores 2 Patent Suits On Same Standing Issue

By Adam Lidgett ( May 19, 2026, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday reinstated a pair of patent infringement suits from patent owners that licensed their intellectual property to other parties, finding that the companies met the minimum constitutional requirements to show they had standing to sue....
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