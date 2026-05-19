Georgia Atty's Sixth Ethics Case Ends In Disbarment

By Emily Johnson ( May 19, 2026, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court disbarred an attorney after finding Tuesday that the punishment was appropriate because he lied to the State Bar of Georgia in his sixth disciplinary case and participated in a scheme where 14 victims sent the attorney a total of $655,000....
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