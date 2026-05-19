Trump, Niece Near Resolution Over Tax Records Leak

By Cara Salvatore ( May 19, 2026, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his niece Mary Trump told a New York court Tuesday that they may be approaching a settlement of his suit against her for sharing his tax records with The New York Times, an act she has said was protected speech....
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