Calif. Urges 9th Circ. To Revive Pay-For-Delay Restrictions

By Dorothy Atkins ( May 19, 2026, 9:30 PM EDT) -- California urged a Ninth Circuit panel Tuesday to find a Golden State law that bans drugmakers from cutting deals out of state that pay to delay generics competition doesn't violate the U.S. Constitution, arguing that ruling otherwise could jeopardize many longstanding state laws that regulate out-of-state conduct....
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