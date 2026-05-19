Asus Resolves Patent Case Involving Rare Injunction Request
By Elliot Weld ( May 19, 2026, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Sisvel's patent pool has reached a deal with Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Asus to license its standard essential pool of Wi-Fi multimode patents, resolving litigation that includes a case between one pool member and an Asus unit in which the pool was seeking a rare request for a permanent injunction on standard essential patents....
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