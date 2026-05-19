Ex-Trump Fundraiser Dodges Prison For Straw Donor Scheme
By Stewart Bishop ( May 19, 2026, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A New York man who raised funds for President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection campaign avoided a prison sentence Tuesday after being found guilty at trial of charges stemming from a straw donor scheme partly intended to help Chinese nationals gain access to Trump....
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