Trump Banking Orders Boost Fintechs, Block Immigrants
By Lauren Berg ( May 19, 2026, 10:12 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a pair of executive orders aimed at preventing undocumented immigrant workers from using the U.S. financial system and expanding financial technology firms' access to Federal Reserve payment accounts and services....
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