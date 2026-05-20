Bolt Argues Ride-Hailing Apps Qualify For UK VAT Break

By Josh White ( May 20, 2026, 9:24 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s tax authority can't bar ride-hailing companies from claiming a value-added tax exemption for travel agents, Bolt's counsel told a London court Wednesday, because the agency has long recognized in official guidance that taxi firms can receive the tax break....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.