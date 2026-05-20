LA Judge Who Told Juror To 'Learn English' Gets Disciplined
By Emily Johnson ( May 20, 2026, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A judicial ethics panel has admonished a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge over her comments to two prospective jurors that they should "learn English" and that they're "not doing anything in our society," finding the remarks amounted to misconduct that undermined public confidence in the judicial system's integrity and impartiality....
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