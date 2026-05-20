8th Circ. Asked To Reconsider Video In Murder Appeal

By Elizabeth Daley ( May 20, 2026, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A man convicted along with his mother of murdering another man on the Cheyenne River Sioux Indian Reservation has asked the Eighth Circuit to rehear his case, arguing that footage of the killing shouldn't have been admitted due to gaps in the recording....
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