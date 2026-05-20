Hagens Berman Says Apple Smear Job Can't Stop Withdrawal

By Bonnie Eslinger ( May 20, 2026, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP urged a California federal judge to allow one of its named plaintiffs to withdraw from an Apple iCloud antitrust case, saying Apple Inc.'s filed opposition is rife with "misdirection and ad hominem" attacks and not about the merits of the dispute but "smearing opposing counsel."...
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