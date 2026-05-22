3 Rulings Show How Creditors Make Civil RICO Claims Stick

By Brian Asher ( May 22, 2026, 2:22 PM EDT) -- On April 29, U.S. District Judge Krissa Lanham in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona allowed UniCredit Bank Austria AG, a subsidiary of Italian bank UniCredit SpA, to proceed with civil racketeering claims against an arbitral award debtor and its alleged alter ego.[1]...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.