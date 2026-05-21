Aveeno Allergen Suit Tossed Over Thin Financial Injury Claims

By Jonathan Capriel ( May 21, 2026, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The company behind the Aveeno brand has, for now, defeated a proposed class action claiming it misled parents when labeling its child skin care products as hypoallergenic, with a New Jersey federal judge saying the buyers failed to show they suffered any concrete financial injury....
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