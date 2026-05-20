Builder Not Covered In Home Construction Fight, Insurer Says

By Hope Patti ( May 20, 2026, 1:40 PM EDT) -- A builder accused of causing significant delays and increased costs during the construction of a custom home in North Carolina is not entitled to coverage, the company's insurer told a federal court, saying the underlying suit did not allege bodily injury or property damage....
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