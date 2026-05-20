Watchdog Targets Convicted Ex-Legislator's Law License

By Aaron Keller ( May 20, 2026, 4:12 PM EDT) -- An attorney and onetime Connecticut lawmaker should be temporarily suspended after a criminal conviction for receiving campaign funds during a law firm party and further disciplined for charging an immigration client a $30,000 flat fee, some of which he called his firm's "pocket money," state ethics authorities have said....
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