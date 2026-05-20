Trump-IRS Settlement A 'Corrupt Sham,' Capitol Cops Say

By Jack McLoone ( May 20, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The settlement of President Donald Trump's $10 billion tax leak suit against the Internal Revenue Service — creating a $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization fund" — is a "corrupt sham," a pair of police officers present during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot told a D.C. federal court Wednesday....
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