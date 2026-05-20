4th Circ. OKs Pipeline Work During Green Groups' Permit Suit

By Abigail Harrison ( May 20, 2026, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A Fourth Circuit panel refused to order Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC to halt construction on an interstate pipeline, saying in an order Monday that environmental groups failed to persuade the judges that a recently issued discharge permit was arbitrary and capricious....
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