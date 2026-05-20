Lloyd's Can't Undo Remand Order In Hurricane Damage Fight

By Hope Patti ( May 20, 2026, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Virgin Islands federal court on Wednesday refused to reconsider its decision to remand an ophthalmology clinic's suit over the handling of its Hurricane Maria property damage claim back to territorial court, saying there was no "clear error" or "manifest injustice" to correct....
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