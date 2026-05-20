Baltimore Bridge Wreck Civil Trial Will Stay The Course

By Linda Chiem ( May 20, 2026, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Wednesday refused an eleventh-hour request from the Dali cargo ship's owner and manager to delay a trial that's starting in less than two weeks to determine the scope of liability and damages over Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge disaster, according to an attorney for certain claimants....
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