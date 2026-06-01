Justices Won't Eye Burden Of Notice For Immigration Hearings
By Britain Eakin ( June 1, 2026, 9:42 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it won't review a Ninth Circuit decision requiring the federal government to take additional steps to notify noncitizens of immigration hearing dates when their original notices initiating removal proceedings return unread in the mail....
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