AmeriHealth Unit, PBM Sued Over Prescription Claim Fees

By Matthew Santoni ( May 21, 2026, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Two Philadelphia pharmacies have filed a proposed class action against AmeriHealth Caritas Health Plan and its in-house pharmacy benefits manager, PerformRx LLC, claiming the companies violate Pennsylvania law by not disclosing "transmission fees" at the time a claim is run through the pharmacies' computers, according to a complaint removed to federal court....
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