ITC Clears Way For Duties On Imported Chassis

By Jack McLoone ( May 20, 2026, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission found chassis imported from Mexico, Thailand and Vietnam and sold at unfair prices to be harming U.S. industry, setting the stage Wednesday for the U.S. Department of Commerce to order duties against the products....
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