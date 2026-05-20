Minnesota Jury Awards $10.2M In Talc Mesothelioma Trial
By Emily Field ( May 20, 2026, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota state jury has delivered a $10.2 million verdict to a married couple in their suit against Vi-Jon LLC and the makers of other talc products like Johnson & Johnson and Gold Bond in which they alleged the 45-year-old husband's mesothelioma was caused by exposure to body powder products....
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