DOJ, Canadian Steel Cos. Settle Duty Evasion Claims

By Dylan Moroses ( May 20, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Two Canadian steel companies settled the U.S. government's False Claims Act allegations that the exporters knowingly avoided U.S. duties on Asian and European flat-rolled steel products, agreeing to pay $19 million to resolve the dispute, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Justice....
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