Investors Say BNY Mellon Let Oil Trust Payments Vanish
By José Luis Martínez ( May 20, 2026, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Investors in a trust overseen by the Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. NA sued the banking giant in state court Wednesday, saying it failed to push for transparency or enforcement actions after an oil company whose properties generated the trust's income started using a new accounting method that wiped out distributions for years....
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