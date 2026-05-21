White Nationalists Sued Over Whites-Only Ark. Enclave
By Isaac Monterose ( May 21, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A Missouri woman accused a white nationalist group in Arkansas federal court of violating the Fair Housing Act and other civil rights laws by refusing to let her buy land in the group's community in Arkansas because she is a Jewish woman with a Black husband and three biracial children....
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