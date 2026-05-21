Ex-Scientologists Can't Get Stay Lifted In Trafficking Suit

By David Minsky ( May 21, 2026, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge declined to lift a stay on a trafficking lawsuit brought by three former Church of Scientology members who claimed they were subjected to unfair arbitration proceedings, saying the law forbids him from reopening the case against the church until talks conclude....
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