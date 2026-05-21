Indian, Turkish Chromium Trioxide Facing Antidumping Duties

By Jack McLoone ( May 21, 2026, 2:15 PM EDT) -- Imports from Turkey and India of a chemical used in wood preservation, metal finishing and plating are being sold at less than fair value, the U.S. Department of Commerce said Thursday, setting the products up to facing antidumping duties....
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