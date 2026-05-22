Law360's Legal Lions Of The Week

By Kevin Penton ( May 22, 2026, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Morrison Foerster LLP, Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz and Dechert LLP lead this week's edition of Law360 Legal Lions, after a California federal jury cleared OpenAI and executives Sam Altman and Greg Brockman of allegations that they breached the nonprofit's charitable trust by converting to a for-profit....
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