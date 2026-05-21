BigLaw Deals Scandal Puts Boston Back On White Collar Map
By Chris Villani ( May 21, 2026, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A sweeping insider trading case involving information stolen from BigLaw firms shows a return to bread-and-butter white collar enforcement for Boston federal prosecutors and provides a morale lift in an office that has seen shifting priorities and staff turnover since the signature "Varsity Blues" takedown in 2019, veteran prosecutors told Law360....
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