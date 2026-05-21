Baltimore Atty Not Liable For Client's Taxes, 4th Circ. Told

By Asha Glover ( May 21, 2026, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A Baltimore attorney is challenging a court's order that he cover unpaid federal income taxes owed by his client's holding company, telling the Fourth Circuit on Thursday that the government is wrongly using the Federal Priority Statute as a workaround for the Federal Tax Lien Act....
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