DOJ Says Trump Immunity Bars Jan. 6 Discovery For All

By Jared Foretek ( May 21, 2026, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A top Trump administration attorney told the D.C. federal judge overseeing a slate of consolidated Jan. 6 civil suits against President Donald Trump and others Thursday that the president's immunity from civil litigation should halt all discovery in the suits, even as it pertains to other defendants....
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