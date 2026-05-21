9th Circ. Revives Guatemalan Father-Daughter Duo BIA Cases

By Rachel Riley ( May 21, 2026, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A divided Ninth Circuit panel has revived a Guatemalan father and daughter's bids for protection from removal from the United States, finding on Thursday that the father faced extreme persecution in the Central American country when a family member repeatedly shot at their home in a drunken rage in an attempt to force them out....
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