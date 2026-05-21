DC Circ. Seeks Trump Admin Input On $5B Award Case

By Caroline Simson ( May 21, 2026, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Thursday sought the views of the Trump administration on a crucial component of Russia's sovereign immunity defense as the appeals court weighs jurisdiction in litigation to enforce a nearly $5 billion arbitral award against the Kremlin, which was issued to Yukos Oil Co.'s financing arm....
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