11th Circ. Appears Doubtful Of Union Members' Bias Claims

By Chart Riggall ( May 21, 2026, 6:18 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel appeared puzzled Thursday by Black union pipe fitters' claims that they were passed over for work assignments in favor of white counterparts, expressing confusion about what legal framework they believed an Alabama federal judge should have used....
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