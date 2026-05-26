The Leeway And Limits Of DOL's Joint Employer Proposal

By Todd Lebowitz ( May 26, 2026, 4:53 PM EDT) -- On April 22, the U.S. Department of Labor proposed a new test for determining whether joint employment exists under the Fair Labor Standards Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, and the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act....
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